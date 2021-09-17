Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 675.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

INSM opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.25. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

