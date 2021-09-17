Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,254 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of New Residential Investment worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 18.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.93.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

