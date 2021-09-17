Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,421 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $13,903,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 968.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,220,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,873 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

