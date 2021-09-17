Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 150,966 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,966 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

VIR opened at $52.61 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,648.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $564,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,633,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,759,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,350 shares of company stock worth $6,087,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.