Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 20,756 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 42.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,756 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in CareDx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CareDx by 58.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $140,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CDNA opened at $67.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.11 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,265,049.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $915,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,258 shares in the company, valued at $35,476,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,469 shares of company stock worth $5,221,651 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.