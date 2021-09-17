Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 27,309 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,309 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRTX. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

HRTX opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.