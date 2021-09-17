Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 67,349 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,349 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.47, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

