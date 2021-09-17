Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 355.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $142.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.86.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

