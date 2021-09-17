Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Down 65.5% in August

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $149.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNGR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

