Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading Down 6.9%

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) was down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.68. Approximately 697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 187,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPID shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPID)
Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.
