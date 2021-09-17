Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading Down 6.9%

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) was down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.68. Approximately 697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 187,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPID shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($19.60). The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

