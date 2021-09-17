Ravencoin Classic (RVC) One Day Volume Tops $30,547.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $30,547.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,309.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.43 or 0.07223647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.31 or 0.00381125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.27 or 0.01319551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00119977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.61 or 0.00552983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.57 or 0.00506387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00339808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.