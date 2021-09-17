Raymond James Begins Coverage on Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $276.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.19. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stryker by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after buying an additional 133,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

