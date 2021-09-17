Raymond James Comments on New Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.33.

NGD opened at C$1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$993.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.73.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.