Raymond James Lowers Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clipper Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $8.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $133.00 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clipper Realty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clipper Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clipper Realty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Clipper Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 277,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Clipper Realty by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

