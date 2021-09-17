Raymond James Stock to Split on Tuesday, September 21st (NYSE:RJF)

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, August 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of RJF opened at $134.45 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $143.14. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 47.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

