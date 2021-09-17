RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

RBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBB opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $473.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

