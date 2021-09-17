Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s share price rose 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 7,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 454,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

RXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a current ratio of 21.92.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

