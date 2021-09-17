RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Hits $0.0554 on Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $72.69 million and $2.10 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00283330 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00140195 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00197648 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002507 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.