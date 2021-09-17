Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,684 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 44.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 35.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186,309 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.65. 2,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $12.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

