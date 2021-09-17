Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) COO Sells $57,470.00 in Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of REKR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.96. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

