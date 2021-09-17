ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Buys $34,250.00 in Stock

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Shah Capital Management purchased 5,000 shares of ReneSola stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00.

NYSE SOL opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $479.87 million, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 2.28. ReneSola Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $35.77.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

