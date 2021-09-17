Rent-A-Center, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.

Rent-A-Center has raised its dividend payment by 391.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

RCII opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.57. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rent-A-Center stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

