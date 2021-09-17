Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $9.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FANG. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

FANG opened at $80.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average is $80.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,354 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 150.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,230 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

