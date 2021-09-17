Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $346.31 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $341.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

