Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.14 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 440.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,810 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,443 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $10,286,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,551,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after buying an additional 797,366 shares during the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.68 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

