Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $534,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 17.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,433,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,333,000 after buying an additional 211,201 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in PPL by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

