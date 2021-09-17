Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in City were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of City by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in City by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in City by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in City by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 160,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,048,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in City by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,430,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.65. City Holding has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. City’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

