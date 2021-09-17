Reviewing Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crown Castle International and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 14.00 $1.06 billion $6.78 27.91 Western Asset Mortgage Capital $178.03 million 0.88 -$328.35 million $0.57 4.51

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 18.62% 12.30% 2.90% Western Asset Mortgage Capital 21.46% 9.16% 0.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Crown Castle International pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crown Castle International and Western Asset Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 0 4 7 0 2.64 Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crown Castle International currently has a consensus target price of $199.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.27%. Given Crown Castle International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

