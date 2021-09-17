Reviewing Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) & VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group $2.73 billion 1.26 $305.00 million $9.27 4.31

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A Mr. Cooper Group 0 3 5 0 2.63

Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus target price of $37.71, indicating a potential downside of 5.64%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III.

Profitability

This table compares VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group 38.03% 34.60% 4.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio. The Originations segment provides refinance opportunities to the existing servicing customers through direct-to-consumer platform and purchases loans from originators through correspondent channel. The Xome segment offers technology and data-enhanced solutions to banks, non-banks, investment companies, and GSEs engaged in the origination, investment, servicing of mortgage loans, as well as to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals mortgage professionals, and real estate investors. The Corporate/Other segment comprises unallocated overhead expenses, including the costs of executive management and other corporate functions that are not directly attributable to operatin

