Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,404 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Redwood Trust worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $12.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.