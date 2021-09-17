Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of ProAssurance worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PRA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

PRA opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.34.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $258.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

