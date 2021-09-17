Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.36 Million Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 93.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Shares of RILY opened at $60.45 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average is $66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 135,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.61 per share, with a total value of $8,182,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.22 per share, with a total value of $1,023,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 204,808 shares of company stock worth $12,609,671. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.