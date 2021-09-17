Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MYR Group were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in MYR Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MYR Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

