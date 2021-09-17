Rhumbline Advisers Sells 15,034 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 334,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 45,945 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 198,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of FCF opened at $12.64 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.