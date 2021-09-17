Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,382 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.38% of AMERISAFE worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,539,000 after purchasing an additional 168,191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 388,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 490,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.58 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.04 million. On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

