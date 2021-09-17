Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 1,297 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.45. 29,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,902. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

