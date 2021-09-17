Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.95. 112,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,594. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.18 and its 200-day moving average is $104.54.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

