Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 3.4% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $212,572,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,646.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 327,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,460,000 after acquiring an additional 309,172 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.04. The stock had a trading volume of 815,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $184.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

