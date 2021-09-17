Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 6,910 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 6,910 ($90.28) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 4,900 ($64.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,770 ($101.52) to GBX 7,210 ($94.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,940 ($77.61).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,010 ($65.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £81.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,691.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,863.79. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

