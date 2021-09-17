Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0256 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and $59,003.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00105096 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

