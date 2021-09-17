Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 258.5% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
RVSDF stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Friday. 99,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,933. Riverside Resources has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
