Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $315.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

LFUS opened at $271.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total value of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,835 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

