Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $315.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
LFUS opened at $271.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total value of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,835 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Littelfuse
Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.
