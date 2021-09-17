Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,340 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,304 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 981.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after purchasing an additional 455,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.67.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $403.91 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $164.16 and a twelve month high of $404.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of -144.25, a P/E/G ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.78 and its 200 day moving average is $266.65.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

