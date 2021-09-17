Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,890 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $160.17 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.87 and a 200 day moving average of $151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.