Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 33,150 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $171,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 116,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,718 shares of company stock worth $7,143,661. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

