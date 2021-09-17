Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Short Interest Down 48.2% in August

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the August 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RKSCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,914. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. Rockshield Capital has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.92.
Rockshield Capital Company Profile
