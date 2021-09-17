Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 83,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

About Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

