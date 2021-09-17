Roots (TSE:ROOT) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their hold rating on shares of Roots (TSE:ROOT) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roots presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.41.

TSE ROOT opened at C$3.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.37. Roots has a one year low of C$1.02 and a one year high of C$4.39. The firm has a market cap of C$128.00 million and a PE ratio of 8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

