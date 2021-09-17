Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.610-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

Shares of ROST opened at $113.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.47.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

