Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) to Sector Perform

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of GWB opened at $32.00 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

